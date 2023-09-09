Nigeria Hails Inclusion Of African Union As G20 Permanent Member

The Nigerian Government has hailed the inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 group.

Naija News earlier reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the AU was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world’s richest and most powerful countries.

The Indian Prime Minister made this known in his opening remarks at the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.

Modi invited the AU Chairperson and President Azali Assoumani of Comoros to sit at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

Reacting to the development in a post via its official X handle on Saturday, the Nigerian Presidency congratulated the AU on becoming a permanent member of the G20.

The presidency said as a continent, Africa looks forward to further advancing its aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform.

The post reads: “Congratulations to the African Union on becoming a permanent member of the G20.

As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform.”