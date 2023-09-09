List Of World Leaders Who Did Not Attend G20 Summit

Some powerful world leaders were conspicuously absent at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India as they refused to join their counterparts from across the world based on different reasons.

The agenda for the 2023 G20 Summit is mainly on issues like Climate Change, Debt, Multinational Corporation Taxation, currency regulation, Food and Energy Security and Sustainability, and Geopolitical Conflict.

Here’s a list of World leaders who refused to attend the meeting.

1. Vladimir Putin (Russian President)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

2. Xi Jinping (Chinese President)

The Chinese President is among the most notable leaders who shunned the meeting. The Chinese Premier of The State Council, Li Qiang, however, leads the country’s delegation in the absence of President Jinping.

3. Pedro Sanchez (Spain President)

The Spanish President on Thursday disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19, hence his inability to attend the G20 Summit.

4. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Mexico President)

Nigeria Ready To Play Pivotal Role In G20 – Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to play a major role within the G-20, as the body strives to forge a more equitable global order.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said this on Saturday while addressing World leaders during Day One of the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

President Tinubu asserted that collaboration and cooperation among countries and regions will make achieving peace and prosperity for nations and acknowledged the vital role of the G-20 in shaping a rules-based world order that promotes shared prosperity and security.