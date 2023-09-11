Why Nigeria Should Be A Member Of G20 – Tinubu Govt

The Federal Government has stated that Nigeria ought to be included as a member of Group 20, popularly known as G20.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu, over the weekend, attended and addressed the G20 Summit held in New Delhi, India.

As of 2023, there are 21 members in the group, which includes: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU).

Speaking in an interview with Firstpost on the sidelines of the summit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said Nigeria should be a member of the G20 because it is the largest economy in the continent.

Tuggar said the country has played key roles in the decision-making table of many countries in Africa, adding that India’s support, for Nigeria will go a long way.

He said: “We feel that Nigeria should be included as well. Being the most populous country in Africa and the largest economy, you know. The theme is one world, one family, one future.

“We want that future to be democratic, and the family should be democratised and more inclusive. So, 15 percent of Africans should be included in the same way that the EU and other European countries are included.

“We feel that there is room for the EU and Nigeria at the same time.

“We believe with the support of countries like India, and the forward outlook of Prime Minister Modi, we can get in there,” he added.

“We need to be on the decision-making table of the largest economies in the world where you know key decisions that affect the whole world and that affect Africa.”

In terms of the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and India, the minister said both countries share the same vision on economics.

He added: “We will collaborate with India for that growth. While we were here, there were pledges for investment, upwards of $14 billion from the private sector.

“The federal government, of course, is there to support and create the environment for businesses to thrive. So, we’re very optimistic.“