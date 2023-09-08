It Is Your Wickedness And Vindictiveness That Made You Sack Those Youths – Okiyi-Kalu Carpets Alex Otti

A former Commissioner for Information in Abia State, John Okiyi Kalu has warned the incumbent governor of the state, Alex Otti to take responsibility for his shortcomings and stop trying to blame his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Kalu stated this while reacting to a statement credited to Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, who accused Ikpeazu of employing ghost workers and backdating their employment letters.

He insisted that Otti was trying to justify his incompetence and wickedness towards Abia youths who were recently sacked from the state civil service by blaming it on the former governor.

The former Chief Press Secretary to Ikpeazu urged Otti to end his blame game against his boss.

He said it was laughable that after 100 days in office, Otti’s government did not know that a governor does not sign appointment letters and the use of BVN has eliminated ghosts from the Abia payroll system.

He said, “Obviously the Otti administration is constituted by men and women with zero public sector management experience but after 100 days in office, one should expect that they have learned enough to know that a Governor does not sign appointment letters. Under Ikpeazu we had a duly constituted civil service commission whose job is to screen and recruit workers after waivers have been issued. It appears to me that Otti is no longer making use of this commission because he has employed workers at various levels, including his new Accountant General and they should all have passed through that commission without Otti signing their appointment letter himself.

“The interesting part is that they are sacking those people after physically verifying all of them to confirm that they are not ghosts and what has happened is that while Ikpeazu was intentional about job creation Otti is obviously intentional about sacking Abia youths. It is also not possible to have ghost workers, as strictly defined, because every worker is paid using a bank account and BVN. What we have is a government that is trying to justify vindictiveness and wickedness to Abia youths by hiding behind any available excuse no matter how mundane.

“Aside from blaming Ikpeazu from morning to night and trying to harass those with opposing views into silence, what other achievements can you point to since May 29th 2023.”