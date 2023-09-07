Tinubu, Governors, Ministers Celebrate Tribunal Verdict In India (Video)

Some Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ministers celebrated with President Bola Tinubu on the affirmation of his victory in the 2023 election by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

In a video posted by the media aides to the President, the governors, ministers and aides were singing and rejoicing with President Tinubu, who is away in India for the G-20 Summit.

Among those who were seen in the video were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuff Tuggar, among others.

The five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Wednesday, upheld the election of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

This development followed petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1.

According to Justice Haruna Tsammani, “This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”⁣

They include Justice Haruna Tsammani, Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo, and Justice Abba Mohammed. ⁣