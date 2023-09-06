‘We Told The Obedients But They Did Not Listen’ – Tinubu’s Aide Reacts To Tribunal Ruling

The media aide to President Bola Tinubu, Tunde Rahman has reacted to the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which ruled on Wednesday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was at liberty to transmit election results however it wanted, and not only electronically.

On the mode of transmission of election results, the tribunal said INEC is at liberty to define the mode it intends to use.

Recall that Peter Obi and the Labour Party in their petitions challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election argued that the electoral body, INEC failed to transmit election results from the polling units to the collation centres electronically.

However, the court on Wednesday said there was nowhere in law where INEC was only required to transmit results from polling units to iREV by electronic means.

The court said the electoral agency is at liberty to decide how it would transmit election results, adding that the law empowers INEC to decide the means of collation of the results of elections in Nigeria.

It further held that there is no requirement for INEC to electronically transmit the results of the election.

Reacting to the position of the court, Rahman stated that supporters of Peter Obi were previously warned about what the court just confirmed, but they refused to listen.

He wrote: “We told the Obedients but they did not listen. Now the court has ruled: “INEC at liberty to determine method of election results upload.”