‘Peter Obi Didn’t Win, Only Wanted Tinubu Disqualified’ – Seyi Law Mocks Obidients Over Tribunal Judgement

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has mocked Labour Party (LP) supporters following the Presidential Election Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.

Naija News reported that on Wednesday, the tribunal judges led by Justice Simon Tsammani dismissed all the petitions challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the February 25th presidential election.

The Election Petition Labour ruled that the Party and Peter Obi, in their petition, could not establish their assertion that INEC must electronically transfer presidential election results.

The tribunal stated that the fraud case against President Tinubu brought by the Labour Party could not be proven, adding that the APC candidate was cleared of drug-related crimes in the US.

While ruling that Abuja is not special and 25% in the FCT is not necessary to emerge as President, the tribunal disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission can choose its method of transmitting results.

The Election Petition Tribunal stated that the evidence tendered by Peter Obi didn’t prove he won the Presidential Election.

Tsammani said Peter Obi and the Labour Party failed to substantiate their claim that glitches recorded by INEC resulting in its inability to upload presidential results were deliberately done to manipulate the result.

Reacting to this, Seyi, in a post via X, formerly known as Twitter, averred that Peter Obi didn’t win the 2023 election but only wanted the disqualification of President Tinubu.

The comedian claimed that the former Governor of Anambra State had thought he stood a better chance of winning a rerun with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He wrote: “I have said it before, and I will say it again that PETER OBI, @PeterObi, knows he didn’t win the election. He knows. He only wanted Tinubu disqualified because he thinks he has a better chance of winning a rerun with @atiku Have they started crying already, or are they still hoping for a rerun? What a waste.”