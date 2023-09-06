PEPT Verdict: ‘Peter Obi Only Justified Money Corruptly Syphoned’ – Apapa-Led Faction

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has said it warned its Presidential candidate in the February 25 Presidential election, Peter Obi, not to pursue any case.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Abayomi Arabambi, while reacting to the verdict of the Presidential Election Tribunal, which struck out Peter Obi’s petition against the victory of President Bola Tinubu, said the whole process is a waste of time.

Arabambi said the party accepted the verdict without bias and noted that Peter Obi challenged Tinubu’s victory to justify all the money corruptly syphoned during the campaign.

He said, “it is a shame that the legal team of Mr Peter Obi failed to advise him properly before going to the tribunal.

“Peter Obi has just gone on a wild goose chase. Imagine the candidate that failed to fund the party in order to engage the number of required polling agents, also the filing of the witnesses outside the stipulated time has shown that the legal team is a failure.

“Some of us have been saying that Peter Obi decided to go to the tribunal to justify all the money he collected during the campaign, all that money was corruptly syphoned.

“Its unfortunate that Obi failed to convince the Tribunal those polling units where he was rigged out.”

Arabambi added that the tribunal also said Peter Obi made generic allegations of irregularities against the respondent without specifying the polling units.

He said, “The petitioners alleged irregularities and will use spreadsheets, inspection reports, and forensic analysis as evidence in the trial.

“The documents promised by the petitioners were not attached to the petition and served on the respondents.”