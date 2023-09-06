Major Shake Up As Nigeria Customs Announce Key Appointments, Redeployment Of Top Officers

The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale has announced the appointment and redeployment of several top officers across various commands in the country into new positions of service.

A statement on Wednesday by the NCS National spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada said the appointments and redeployment within the Service is in response to the statutory retirement of some management members of the Service.

Among those affected in the reshuffle are Compt. Jaiyeoba Jide who will be leaving Oyo/Osun Area Command to Apapa Area Command while Compt. Dera Nnadi will leave Seme Customs Command for Tin-Can Island Customs Command.

“In response to the statutory retirement of some management members of Nigeria Customs, the Acting Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, has approved key appointments and redeployment within the service to ensure operational efficiency.

“Consequently, Comptrollers Florence Nanu Ogar-Modey and Queen Ogbudu have been appointed Acting Assistant Comptroller Generals Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and Zonal Coordinator Zone B, respectively.

“Some of the Comptrollers redeployed to various Customs formations include Compt. Jaiyeoba Jide from Oyo/Osun Area Command to Apapa Area Command, Compt. Dera Nnadi from Seme to Tin-Can Island Port, Compt. Timi Bomodi from KLT to Seme, Compt. Ahmed Abe from PCA Zone ‘C’ to Kaduna Area Command and Compt. Babandede Mohammad from Lilypond Export Command to Lagos Free Trade Zone Command.

“Others are Compt. Dauda Ibrahim Chana from Investigation Headquarters to Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Compt. Martina Tilleygyado from Non-Intrusive Inspection to KLT Area Command, Compt. Oloyode Adekunle from Tin-Can Island Port to Import &/Export Headquarters while Compt. Zanna Chiroma will be leaving Import & Export for PCA Zone ‘C, amongst many others,” the statement read.