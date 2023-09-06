List Of Nollywood Actors At Presidential Tribunal

Nollywood actors were present on Wednesday at the premises of the Appeal Court to witness the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News understands that the tribunal is currently delivering judgment on the election petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu by the presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Recall that candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the court for declaring the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th presidential election.

The two parties and their candidates alleged irregularities before, during, and after the presidential election.

In solidarity to Tinubu, some actors, who in the past pledged their support for the APC candidate, marked their presence at the court.

They were seen seated in the courtroom full of smiles as the tribunal began to strike out petitions against Tinubu.

Below is the list of actors present at the Tribunal’s final judgment at the filing of this report.

Yul Edochie

Zack Orji

Benedict Johnson