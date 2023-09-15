Tribunal: Lawyers Gave Nigerians Unnecessary Expectations – Kadiri

A former Senator who represented Kogi East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Alex Usman Kadiri has knocked lawyers who represented various petitioners at the 2023 presidential election tribunal for leaving so many loopholes in their cases.

According to him, it is shameful the way the tribunal judges were pointing out the loopholes in cases that had about 100 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) in court.

Naija News recalls the tribunal judges led by Justice Haruna Tsammani on September 6, dismissed the petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

They also affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the development during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, Kadiri took a swipe at the lawyers for raising the hope of Nigerians on expecting so much from the tribunal but failing to do their work properly by allowing so many loopholes in their argument.

He was of the opinion that nothing different could have come out of the tribunal with the way the judges kept pointing loopholes in the arguments of the lawyers.

“Now we have almost 100 senior advocates in court. If all these loopholes were there, why did they put Nigerians through the expectation of getting a verdict different from what they got?” he queried.