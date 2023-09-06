INEC Makes Fresh Announcement Ahead Of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Guber Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that residents of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states can now visit their registered centres for the collection of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

Naija News recalls that INEC suspended the collection of PVCs on February 5th 2023, days before the presidential election.

However, those who missed out during the exercise have been told to visit their centres now, especially in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states, where governorship elections are scheduled to be held on November 11, 2023.

The newly appointed National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun, announced this in Abuja yesterday.

He said the development is in continuation of INEC’s preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in the three states, and that the current exercise only covers the three states where governorship elections will be held on November 11.

“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our local government area offices in the three states; eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi. In addition, the commission has created other centres with a large number of uncollected PVCs.

“The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners in the three states,” Olumekun said.

According to him, the electoral body has earmarked weekdays (Monday – Friday) from 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. for the collection of PVCs for a period of four weeks from September 11 – to October 9th 2023.

Olumekun also confirmed that two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have been redeployed to other states.

The REC for Edo State, Mr. Obo Effanga, takes over in Bayelsa State in view of the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election, while Prof. Ayobami Salami moves to Lagos from Ekiti State.

The two states are among those without RECs following the end of the tenure of the last holders of the offices.

“The commission once again enjoins all political parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid utterances and actions capable of causing a breach of peace in their ongoing campaigns,” Olumekun noted.