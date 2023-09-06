Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Damagum, Ganduje, Others Arrive Presidential Tribunal

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila is among the dignitaries who have arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila, alongside Vice-president Kashim Shettima, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, arrived at the tribunal, on Wednesday morning.

Also, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ben Obi, the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and the Chief Spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP PCC), Yunusa Tanko, among other politicians, have arrived at the tribunal.

Others at the court are Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the FCT in the National Assembly, and former gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo.

Naija News reports that the tribunal is set to rule on the Petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.