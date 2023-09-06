G-20 Summit: Tinubu Meets Nigerian, Indian Business Executives (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with Nigerian and Indian captains of industry on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

The Nigerian leader was accompanied to the meeting by the Coordinating Minister of Economy and Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; and Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

See the video below.

President Tinubu, on Tuesday, arrived in New Delhi to the immediate embrace of Gopichand Hinduja, the Chairman and CEO of the Hinduja Group of Companies, a conglomerate with a total asset portfolio exceeding $100 billion U.S. Dollars.

The Indian Industrialist was received by the President within 90 minutes of the President’s arrival in India for a meeting, which began around 8:00 pm local time.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Tuesday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Accompanied by the meeting by Nigeria’s Ministers of Finance, Trade & Industry, and Foreign Affairs, the President made it clear to his first visitor that he is in India with one focus: attracting investments to Nigeria with lucrative opportunities for investors, but most essentially, jobs for Nigerians and new revenue opportunities for Nigeria’s federal and sub-national governments.