Blackout In Southeast As NLC Continues Two-Day Warning Strike

There are reported incidents of blackouts in some parts of the southeast region of the country.

Naija News understands that the circumstance was created by the ongoing two-days warning strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

According to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company ( EEDC), the NLC’s industrial action was the reason for the blackouts.

The company said that the NLC two-day warning strike had resulted in the shutdown of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Stations feeding its Injection Substations within some parts of South-East.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday, confirmed that the affected TCN Stations included: New Haven, Ohiya, and Egbu Transmission Stations.

According to him, the development affected supply to customers of EEDC under Ogui, Abakpa, Umuahia, Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts, feeding from the affected TCN Stations.

He said “We shall continue to monitor events and provide timely updates as it affects our operations and service to our customers.

“We are mindful of the inconveniences this situation has caused our esteemed customers and plead for their understanding.”

Recall that the labour union commenced a two-day warning strike yesterday to protest the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu government.

Earlier, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero had applauded Nigerian Workers for their compliance with the strike, saying it’s a great thing to know they can back their talks with actions.