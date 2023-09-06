2023 Election: Ezekwesili Reveals Reason For Damaged Trust In INEC

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said a lack of transparency and operational failures reduced the trust of Nigerians in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ezekwesili stated this on Tuesday while delivering her speech at the National Dialogue for Professor Udenta Udenta’s 60th Birthday Celebration in Abuja.

The former minister stated that the shortcomings in law and electoral administration hindered the conduct of well-run and inclusive elections, reduced trust in the process and challenged the right to vote.

Ezekwesili asserted that democracy belongs to all Nigerians, and they have a duty to make it work in Nigeria and in Africa.

She asked what manner of democracy is the country practising when the nation’s most recent elections were described with damning words by the European Union Observer Mission.

She said: “Democracy? What manner of Democracy?

“The break from Military governments in 1999 was ushered in with enthusiastic cries of “Democracy at last!” but citizens now ask, “What manner of Democracy” when our most recent elections were described in the following damning words of the independent European Union @EUinNigeria Observer Mission:

“Shortcomings in law and electoral administration hindered the conduct of well-run and inclusive elections and damaged trust in INEC. A lack of transparency and operational failures reduced trust in the process and challenged the right to vote.”