Tinubu Arrives New Delhi For G-20 Summit [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in New Delhi ahead of the G-20 Summit in India.

Naija News reports that Tinubu was received by Senior Government officials of the India and Nigerian Governments.

At the G20 Summit, the Nigerian leader is expected to share Nigeria’s perspective on the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future,” which speaks to the global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

Accompanying President Tinubu on the trip are the following members of his cabinet: Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; and Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

President Tinubu will return to Nigeria immediately after the conclusion of the Summit.