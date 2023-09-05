Sam Olugbadebo Appointed New INEC Chairman Voter Education

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has introduced Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun as it’s new Commissioner of Information and Voter Education Committee.

Okoye’s tenure, which began on July 25, 2018, as representative of the South-East geopolitical zone in the commission, formally came to an end on July 24, 2023.

While National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners hold a five-year tenure and are eligible for a second term of five years, Okoye’s tenure was not renewed by President Bola Tinubu.

The process of appointing a new INEC Chairman and Commissioners involves nomination by the President, ratification by the Council of State, and confirmation by the Senate.

In a press statement on Monday, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi confirmed the development.

The statement reads, “I am pleased to inform you that we now have a new Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC).

“He is National Commissioner Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun mni, who needs no introduction.

“He replaces former National Commisisoner, Barrister Festus Okoye, whose tenure expired recently.”