Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 5th September 2023.

The PUNCH: Ahead of the delivery of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday, the military and the police have said they will not condone any unlawful action by troublemakers. The Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, warned those who might be planning to cause violence on that day to discard the idea.

The Guardian: Just 100 days since President Bola Tinubu took up the reins, he may have pulled millions of poor Nigerians below where his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, left them on May 29 on the poverty line. Tinubu said the economic reforms of the last three months, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange (FX) liberalisation, would rescue the country from the control of the “tiny elite” and improve the lives of over 200 million citizens.

Vanguard: The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will today begin a two-day warning strike after shunning a meeting with the Federal Government over increasing hardship and suffering across the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Nation: The Presidency last night expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election will be upheld tomorrow by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). Also yesterday, Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election expressed optimism that with the evidence they brought before the court, he would upturn the results declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Daily Trust: The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has boycotted the meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, with a view to averting the two-day warning strike already declared by the organised labour.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.