France And Niger In Talks For Swift Troop Withdrawal Amid Protests

Niger’s Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine announced on Monday that his military-led government is in negotiations with France for the swift withdrawal of French troops from the country. This statement comes amid ongoing citizen protests in Niger’s capital, Niamey, against the continued presence of French forces.

“Thousands of protestors have rallied in recent days to protest against the presence of French troops in the country,” said the Prime Minister during a press conference in Niamey. Over a month ago, the military ousted an elected president, adding to the complexity of the situation.

Addressing a variety of topics, Zeine stated that French troops are currently in Niger “illegally” since the military government had “cancelled the agreements that allowed them to be on our territory.” He further noted, “They are in a position of illegality, but I think that ongoing exchanges should allow these forces to withdraw from our country very quickly.”

Niger accommodates approximately 1,500 French troops, part of a regional force aimed at counter-insurgency. On August 3, military leaders in Niger terminated their military pacts with France, a move that France dismissed as lacking legitimacy.

The Prime Minister also discussed the issue of French Ambassador Sylvain Itte, who was expelled last week but has refused to depart. Zeine criticized Itte for his actions, saying he “did not behave properly as a diplomat.” The French ambassador’s behavior is “contempt that is not acceptable,” according to Zeine.

Alongside negotiations with France, the Niger government is also in talks with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to lift sanctions imposed following the nation’s political upheaval. Zeine noted, “We have been very open to dialogue, so we have not stopped the exchanges with ECOWAS. It’s an ongoing process, and we hope that we will very quickly reach an agreement so that these sanctions imposed rather hastily on Niger are lifted.”

When asked about the possibility of military intervention by ECOWAS to restore constitutional governance, Zeine said it would be “unfair if they decided to attack us, but all arrangements are being made so that we can defend ourselves.”

Niger entered a state of crisis on July 26 when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, an ex-commander of the presidential guard, led a military operation that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.