Don’t Blame National Assembly For Any Economic Hardship – Adaramodu

The National Assembly has said it is not responsible for any hardship Nigerians face due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, noted that there are no ways the National Assembly can cut down its running costs because there is nothing to cut down.

Adaramodu told this to pressmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Monday, after the tribunal ruled in his favour against Senator Biodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the submission follows several calls on the National Assembly to cut down expenses in the face of the hardship Nigerians face due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

However, the legislator said there are several important roles, including committee works and oversight roles, played by lawmakers without any allowances attached.

He insisted that the calls for them to cut down on expenses cannot be valid.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Finance has revealed how the country can generate substantial revenue from the informal sector, Naija News learned.

The Chairman of the Finance Committee, Senator Sani Musa, revealed in a statement that if harnessed correctly, the informal sector, mainly the mining industry, could generate about $3 billion for the country annually.

Describing the industry as a hidden gem, Musa said it had excellent revenue potential for the nation.

According to him, the Senate Finance Committee intends to focus more on the informal sector, which constitutes about 80 percent of the Nigerian economy, with its spotlight on the mining industry.

Musa said the committee’s strategic move will bring economic benefits and promote safer and more responsible practices in the industry.