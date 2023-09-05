Buhari Govt Responsible For Distrust Between Labour, Nigerians – PDP Chieftain

The Head of Public Relations of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Alaba Yusuf, has blamed the immediate-past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the distrust between Nigerians and the Labour.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, likened how Buhari’s government treated organised Labour to that of a rag.

Yusuf said the Labour cannot believe the government, and the distrust extended to Nigerians that they no longer considered their words.

He said, “The last administration, which was an APC government, treated Labour like a rag, so they (Labour) cannot believe them (government).

‘The distrust was to the extent that the ordinary Nigerian does not even believe labour; they feel labour is being settled.”

The campaign spokesman added that people are keen on integrity, credibility, plausibility and believability regarding negotiation.

He added, “Essentially, the government has always enjoyed favour from Labour. The executive has always taken advantage.

“Despite the extant law of separation of powers, the executive in Nigeria has always seen itself as superior to both the legislature and the judiciary, this is an APC government; the previous government is APC.

“Integrity, credibility, plausibility, believability — these are things that people attend to when it comes to negotiation.”