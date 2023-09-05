BBNaija All Stars: Again, Seyi Awolowo Breaks Down Over ‘Misogynist’ Remark

A video showing the moment Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, broke down in tears during an interview following his statement of what he would have his sons do to other people’s daughters has surfaced on social media.

Naija New recalls that Seyi, in an interaction with fellow housemates, Pere, Soma, and Whitemoneyon, while in the house, said his sons will do unspeakable things to the daughters of co-housemates.

Speaking in a mixture of English and pidgin English, he said, “I gave birth to a boy first who will f*ck your daughter. I get Shina (fornication) account for my son, a miscellaneous account I dey pay money. I get that account for my son, I get that account for my guy son, I get that account for a lot of my boys their sons (sic), they will f*ck your daughter.

“My boys, Dey will come meet me say dey need Benz, I will give them a Benz and give them the key to the guest house, Dey go run train on people daughter (sic). I’m saying it lightly, I know where I Dey talk am from. I’m giving birth to boys and Dem go Dey f*ck people daughter. I like how it sounds funny to everybody.”

His comment caused outrage on social media and didn’t sit well with Nigerians who called for his disqualification from the show as many described him as a misogynist.

On his part, Seyi apologized for the misogynist remarks and was later eventually evicted from the reality show.

However, the reality star broke down in tears apologizing again for the remarks made while at the show during a recent interview with the show host, Ebuka.

Watch the video below: