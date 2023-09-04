Veteran Nigerian Journalist Is Dead

Nigerian journalist and advert staff at one of the national dailies, Mamman Adamu, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the deceased, who is a diabetic patient, died on Saturday at age 53 after a short illness.

Adamu was buried in Gwagwalada, Abuja, according to Islamic rites on Sunday, 3 September.

Acting Head of Advert Department, Jemima Martins, commended the late Adamu for contributing immensely to the organization’s growth.

Jemima said the deceased was very aggressive in meeting his targets and will be missed by everyone.

In her words, “He was a team player and contributed immensely to the Business Directorate of the company. He will be missed by all.”

Speaking about Adamu’s personality, his colleague, Nuruddeen Lawal, said, “Late Adamu was a friendly, nice and patient colleague. He was also honest, straightforward and hardworking staff who had been committed to his job.”

Mamman Adamu joined Daily Trust as an advert auxiliary staff nine years ago.

He is survived by a wife and four children.

Veteran Broadcaster, Kelvin Ugwu Is Dead

Meanwhile, a veteran broadcaster and former newscaster with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Kelvin Ugwu, has died.

It was gathered that Ugwu, popularly called Big Brother Kelvin, reportedly passed on during a brief illness.

Ugwu, before his sudden death, worked briefly as a broadcaster at the Enugu State Broadcasting Corporation before joining FRCN, where he retired some months ago.

Meanwhile, his community, Umundu, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been thrown into mourning.