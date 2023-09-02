Top Veteran Broadcaster, Kelvin Ugwu Is Dead

A veteran broadcaster and former newscaster with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Kelvin Ugwu , has died.

It was gathered that Ugwu, popularly called Big Brother Kelvin, reportedly passed on during a brief illness.

Ugwu, before his sudden death, worked briefly as a broadcaster at the Enugu State Broadcasting Corporation before joining FRCN, where he retired some months ago.

Meanwhile, his community, Umundu, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been thrown into mourning.

Meletus Eze, a chieftain in the community, said while speaking to the Whistler, “We have lost one of our finest gentlemen. Kelvin grew from nothing to prominence. He excelled as an actor, and then a broadcaster. He is also a pastor and mediator. We are indeed shocked.”

“It is incredible!” says Dennis Okeke. “I have known Kelvin for many years. He was always called and preached goodness. God knows why.”