Niger Military Junta Reopens Airspace Weeks After Closure

The military junta in the Niger Republic has announced the reopening of the country’s airspace to all commercial flights nearly after a month of its closure.

The country’s Transport Ministry spokesperson on Monday announced the reopening of the airspace, which was closed on August 6.

The Niger Republic military leaders who ousted the country’s elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, in a bloodless coup on July 26 and took over constitutional power, on August 6, closed the country’s airspace.

The closure forced Air France and other European carriers to suspend some flights and take longer routes across the African continent.

The Niger junta had closed the airspace, citing the threat of military intervention from the West African regional bloc – the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).