‘I Will Remove Anyone Who Fails’ – Tinubu Warns Cabinet Members

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu once again has expressed his intention to transform the economy of this country and also ensure prosperity in the nation.

The President who expressed confidence in his cabinet members threatened to remove anyone who failed to match up with his administration’s agenda.

Naija News gathered that the President stated this while receiving members of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) on a solidarity visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

TSO is one of the associations that mobilized support for President Tinubu’s presidency.

Tinubu’s intention was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the National Spokesperson, Tinubu Support Organisation, Chief Frank Ebere-Njoku.

President Tinubu who commended the support group for standing on his mandate, said that Nigeria is on the path of recovery.

The President expressed confidence in the capacity of his cabinet members to rescue the country from the present economic quagmire.

He said, “I have at this point assembled ministers to work toward achieving my goal of a progressive Nigeria.

“I am sure that they are capable of delivering on their primary assignment of rebuilding the Nigerian economy because I will remove anyone who fails because I want results.”

Tinubu, however, promised to run an all-inclusive government where everyone would be given the opportunity to serve, especially those who worked for him.

According to him, “I will always reward loyalty, excellence and hard work.”

The founder of TSO, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman reassured the president of their loyalty and support.

Suleiman, who expressed unwavering support to President Tinubu, said they were committed to making the government a great success.