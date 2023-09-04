Don’t Blackmail Judges, Losers Should Accept Defeat – Mary Odili

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, has cautioned politicians who lost in the 2023 elections against blackmailing the judiciary and inciting Nigerians against justices.

The wife of the former Governor of Rivers State also called for responsibility and perspective from all parties and warned against speculative hypotheses that could inflame tensions.

She said this over the weekend at a colloquium in Abuja to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Joe-Kyari Gadzama as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Speaking at the event, Justice Odili acknowledged the tension generated by the 2023 elections, with some individuals and groups seemingly aiming to stoke chaos and hatred.

While recognizing that feelings of loss are natural, she stressed that actions threatening national stability cannot be justified, as the resulting turmoil would spare no one.

Justice Odili instead advocated resolving disputes through electoral tribunals and the courts, stating that elections are seasonal, and courts will return to regular duties once disputes are resolved.

The respected Justice said the need for legal professionals to promote stability amidst political tensions and act responsibly during this contentious period.