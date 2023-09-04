CBN Reportedly Gave Kaduna Farmers N139 Billion, Yet They Still Use Their Feet To Plant Seeds – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has claimed that there are reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave N139 billion to farmers in Kaduna State.

He wondered how the amount was disbursed to the farmers who according to him have been driven home by bandits.

The former lawmaker lamented that the farmers in question use their feet to plant seeds and dress their ridges with hoes, yet there are reports that billions have been distributed to them.

Speaking via a series of posts on Twitter, he wrote, “The CBN reportedly gave Kaduna farmers N139 Billion under their Anchor Borrowing;a state where most farmers have been driven home by bandits;Chai.

“When you go to our villages,you will see peasant farmers using their feet to plant seeds and dressing their ridges with hoes;then you will hear the tales of Billions shared in their names.”

Sani Reacts To MoU Between Nigeria And The UN

Meanwhile, lawmaker, Sani has shared his thoughts on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between Nigeria and the United Nations (UN).

Naija News recalls that the federal government and the United Nations had signed two MoUs to further strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in the country.

A statement by the Head of the Strategic Communications Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, said that the MoUs would help deepen the fight against terrorism in the country.

The statement reads in part, “Nigerian government through the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism have signed Memoranda of Understanding to further strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in the country.”

Reacting to the development via Twitter, Sani applauded the MoU.

He opined that it was the right step in the country’s war against terrorism.

The former lawmaker noted that the memorandum would give Nigeria the much-needed support and expertise to tackle the security challenges.

He wrote, “The signing of the MOU between Nigeria and the UN on counter-terrorism is a significant step in the country’s war against terrorism. This is an important step taken that will avail Nigeria of the support, expertise & logistics needed in tackling our security challenges.”