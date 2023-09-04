Boy With ‘Missing Intestine’: Lagos Assembly Begins Probe

Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for visiting 12-year old MAdebola, the boy with a case of alleged missing small intestine.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, described the Governor’s action as a reflection that the government was responsive and caring.

“It shows the Governor is caring for him to have visited mother and the child at the hospital and the promise he made which gives hope. It is commendable,” he said.

Dr. Obasa, however, said it was important to have a system in place to ensure a structure that curtails any challenge that affects institutions in the State adding that it was, therefore, necessary to get to the root of the problem.

An ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker to investigate the issue has the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, as chairman. Other members are Hon. Temitope Adewale, Hon. Steve Ogundipe, Hon. Surajudeen Tijani, and Hon. Lawal Aina Musibau.

In his position, the Deputy Whip of the House, Hon. David Setonji, thanked the Speaker for calling the attention of the lawmakers to the issue, adding: “We need to look more into the health sector of the State.”

He noted that the House had taken pragmatic steps to pass a law on organ harvesting and that the law has important an role to play in the progress of the State.

On his part, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu noted the importance of the law on organ transplant adding that organ theft is another area that can be looked into.

Urging the House to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the case, Hon. Olanrewaju Afinni recalled how, through an ad-hoc committee, the House had been able to unearth more information concerning the elevator accident that killed a medical doctor some weeks ago.

Hon. Sa’ad Olumo applauded the courage exhibited by the mother of the boy for calling the attention of Nigerians to her plight.

Contributing, Hon. Desmond Elliot commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for displaying a sense of true humanity and service.

He supported the probing of the issue adding: “We have so many people who cannot voice out. thank God the woman did.”

Also, Hon. Oladipo Ajomale, who appreciated the Speaker for sharing the video of the woman’s cry with all the lawmakers at the weekend, also appreciated the Governor for visiting the patient.

He urged the National Assembly and other state legislatures to ensure implementable laws on organ harvesting.