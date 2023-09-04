Bishop Isaac Idahosa’s Mother Is Dead

Mama Christiana Idahosa, the mother of the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa, has died at the age of 93.

Naija News reports that the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, made this known in a statement issued over the weekend.

In a statement he personally signed to condole with Idahosa, Kwankwaso said the greatest happiness of every mother is to see that her children are raised successfully to adulthood and become useful to society and humanity.

The former governor said the late Mama Idahosa’s fulfillment was to leave behind, successful, responsible, and God-fearing children, who have impacted society and humanity in their various endeavours in life.

Kwankwaso added that the children owe it a duty to her, to keep her virtues and all she stood for when she was alive and to immortalize her accordingly.

While praying to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, the former governor also prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He said, “I’m saddened to receive the news of the passing of Madam Christiana Iyatesu Odiri, my brother and running-mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa’s mother, this afternoon.

“Mama was a great symbol of motherhood, who lived her life in the service of God and the people.

“My thoughts are with the Idahosa family at this time. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this loss.“