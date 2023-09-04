Atiku’s Aide Reacts To Death Of Isaac Idahosa’s Mother

Daniel Bwala, a political aide to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the death of Mama Christiana Idahosa, the mother of the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Naija News earlier reported that Mama Idahosa died last week Friday at the age of 93.

Reacting to the incident in a post via his X handle on Monday, Bwala expressed sadness over the death of the NNPP vice presidential candidate’s mother.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sent his deepest condolences to the family of the revered clergy and astute politician, and prayed that God comfort his heart at this difficult time.

He wrote: “I received with sadness the news of the demise of the beloved mother of Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the Vice Presidential candidate of NNPP. I send my deepest condolences to the family of the revered clergy and astute politician, Bishop Isaac Idahosa and pray that God comfort his heart at this difficult time.“