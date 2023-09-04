Alex Otti’s Convoy Reportedly Crushes Two Men

The convoy of the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Sunday reportedly hit an unidentified bike man carrying a passenger.

Naija News learnt that the accident occurred at the old Soldier Junction in Ohafia when a bike rider attempted to overtake the governor’s convoy.

According to the whistlers, an eyewitness who confirmed the development said the accident happened a few minutes after the governor left the venue of the child dedication of his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu.

Also, a source in the governor’s convoy said the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital by ambulance on Otti’s directive and are currently responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The source said, “A bike guy carrying another guy came out from the right side of the road and suddenly hit the car in front of my own and landed on his bumper. They both fell into gutter.

“Our ambulance immediately picked them up and took them to the hospital. They had injuries but are currently responding to treatment.”

Alex Otti Sacks More State Public Service Staff

Meanwhile, Alex Otti, has ordered the immediate sack of all State public service staff employed between December 2022 and till date.

The notice of disengagement was contained in a statement dated Thursday, August 31 and made available to journalists last week Friday.

The statement signed by the Head of Service of the State, Lady I. Maduka, disclosed that the disengagement was necessary to weed out ghost workers and streamline the state public service.

The notice, which takes immediate effect, was in line with the State Civil Service rule and was part of an ongoing reorganisation in the state public service, and affected workers would be paid their terminal benefits in accordance with the State Civil Service rules.