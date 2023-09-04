Adoke Speaks On His Relationship With Jonathan

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, has said he still has a very close relationship with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Naija News recalls that Adoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was Nigeria’s AGF between 2010 and 2015 under the administration of former President Jonathan.

In an interview with media personality, Adesuwa Giwa Osagie, Adoke described the former president as a fantastic leader and one of the best democrats he has come across.

The former minister asserted that Jonathan is a democrat in practice, a consensus builder, and a man who listens to advice from his subordinates.

He said: “Former President Jonathan is a great guy and a fantastic leader. He is one of the best democrats I have come across. This is not because he is my boss. He is a democrat in practice. He is a consensus builder. He is a man who listens to advice. He is a great guy.

“He is my boss forever. I have the highest respect for him. He has been an excellent and great guy. He was very supportive when I was a minister, and I cherish that memory.”

Speaking further, Adoke denied the claim that he was a powerful attorney-general but admitted that he was just an influential minister because of his position.

He added: “I won’t say I was a powerful attorney-general. I will say I was an effective attorney-general. I think it is out of order to label yourself as powerful. I was not as powerful as people wanted to ascribe to me. I would rather say I was an influential minister, in the sense that I had the ability to push my cause.

“I had the confidence of my principal, who believed in my judgment, gave me a free hand to do my work, and supported me. He gave me all the support to do the job. For that, I remain extremely grateful to him.”