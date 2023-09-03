Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 3rd September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 3rd September 2023.

The PUNCH: In its desperate effort to avert the Nigeria Labour Congress’ warning strike scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Federal Government says it is ready to meet with the labour union on Monday. However, the labour union said there was no going back on the two-day warning strike, even as it affirmed that it remained open to negotiations with the government despite breaking its previous promises.

The Guardian: When Mr. Omolaja Adebukola and his wife decided to buy Bimbo, their 14-year-old-daughter an Internet-enabled mobile smartphone, it was to enable her to communicate seamlessly with other members of the family, whenever the need arose. While all these purposes were well served, the teenager decided to deploy the gadget for other spine-chilling purposes. With the help of her like-minded classmates, she downloaded a decoy “calculator” app, which served as a “warehouse” for hordes of x-rated content that she downloaded from the Internet.

ThisDay: President Bola Tinubu will lead 38 businessmen and industry leaders to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference in New Delhi, India. The event, which is organised by the Nigerian High Commission in India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC), is expected to be addressed by President Tinubu.

DailyTrust: As the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) continues to explore diplomatic channels to bring back ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, it is yet to rule out the use of force to send the coup leaders back to the barracks. Since the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff said they were waiting for a green light to activate their standby force, a lot of questions have been raised, particularly on how practicable military solution would be in Niger.

