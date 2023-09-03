Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 3rd September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N917 and sell at N919 on Saturday, 2nd September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

President Bola Tinubu is set to lead a high-powered delegation of 38 top businessmen and industry leaders from Nigeria’s private sector for a Presidential Round Table in India. Among the prominent figures joining the delegation are Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of the Femi Otedola Foundation, Femi Otedola; and Chairman/CEO of the GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere.

The details were disclosed in a letter from the Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule. Addressed to the Indian High Commission in Abuja, the letter requested entry visas for the delegation’s leading businessmen and CEOs.

The letter, titled “Request for appropriate entry visas to members of the Nigerian private sector to enable them to attend the Presidential Round table and conference, Le Meridian Hotel, New Delhi, on 6th September 2023,” stated: “I write to inform that the following members of the Nigerian Private Sector will be travelling to New Delhi to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential Round Table and Conference, organized by the High Commission in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) to be addressed by His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”