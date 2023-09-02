Tinubu Leads Dangote, Otedola, Ajaere, 35 Other Industry Leaders On Presidential Round Table in India

President Bola Tinubu is set to lead a high-powered delegation of 38 top businessmen and industry leaders from Nigeria’s private sector for a Presidential Round Table in India. Among the prominent figures joining the delegation are Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of the Femi Otedola Foundation, Femi Otedola; and Chairman/CEO of the GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere.

The details were disclosed in a letter from the Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule. Addressed to the Indian High Commission in Abuja, the letter requested entry visas for the delegation’s leading businessmen and CEOs.

The letter, titled “Request for appropriate entry visas to members of the Nigerian private sector to enable them to attend the Presidential Round table and conference, Le Meridian Hotel, New Delhi, on 6th September 2023,” stated: “I write to inform that the following members of the Nigerian Private Sector will be travelling to New Delhi to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential Round Table and Conference, organized by the High Commission in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) to be addressed by His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The event is being organized by the Nigerian High Commission in India, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC), and will feature an address by President Tinubu.

In addition to the roundtable, President Tinubu is also expected to attend the upcoming G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on a special invitation. The summit is scheduled to take place from September 9th to 10th.

The delegation is anticipated to foster stronger ties between Nigeria and India, creating new opportunities for business collaborations and investment.

