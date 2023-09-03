Many Hospitalized As Event Centre Collapses On Burial Ceremony Guests

There was an uproar on Saturday in Ijero Ekiti, in the Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, after an event centre collapsed on burial ceremony guests.

Naija News learnt that the burial ceremony reception was ongoing when the roof of the event centre ripped down on the people.

Reports had it that many people scampered for their lives out of the rubble. However, many were injured due to the stampede.

Six of the guests who sustained serious injuries were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Naija News learnt that the building auditorium and surroundings were littered with spilt foods served for the guests, broken bottles, shoes, male caps, female wigs and headgear.

Reacting to the incident through his deputy, Monisade Afuye, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, sympathised with the victims over the degrees of injuries sustained.

The governor expressed joy that no life was lost in the incident.

Afuye, who visited the site of the building collapse and Ijero General Hospital, where some victims received treatment, grieved over the incident, saying the accident was very disturbing and saddening.

He said, “We thank God that no life was lost. But as a responsible government, we won’t wait until people die before taking actions that can safeguard their lives. That is why it is most expedient that all government agencies must be responsive to their duties all the time.

“Let me sympathise with the victims of this devastating incident. Nobody prays for bad things to happen, but we need to be proactive in preventing occurrences of this nature, rather than being retroactive.

“I know that if the building had been thoroughly supervised and certified fit at every stage of the erection, this incident could have been averted.

“It is just normal and procedural that all public buildings should be monitored and that they built to specifications and with standard materials used because the common feature associated with building collapse now is for contractors to use substandard products.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, Olajide Borode, who was on the entourage, said men of Fire Services were immediately deployed to the spot for rescue operation as soon as he received a distressed call.

Borode said, “The Ekiti State Bureau of Special Project will be here to do an integrity test on the building to ascertain whether it can be salvaged or be demolished outrightly.”