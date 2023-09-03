Former Lagos Commissioner, Bosun Jeje Is Dead

A former commissioner of Housing in Lagos State, Bosun Jeje is dead.

Jeje was the former Commissioner for Housing in Lagos State during the administration of former governor, Babatunde Fashola.

The death of the former commissioner was announced by his elder brother, Pastor Adekunle Jeje on his Facebook page on Saturday, 2 September, 2023.

The statement reads, “May your soul rest in peace my dear aburo Moshood Olatunbosun Adedeji Jeje

“aka: BOJECO, Mr PARKERSDied 2nd September 2023 Buried according to Muslim rites.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa has mourned the passing of Jeje.

Ashafa, the immediate past Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, expressed his condolences to the grieving family and the entire Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC) community.

He described Jeje as more than just a colleague but also a brother and friend.

The senator said, “The late Jeje, a multifaceted individual, was known for his contributions to public service as a lawyer, banker, philanthropist, and businessman.

“His legacy was prominently marked by his tenure as a commissioner where he showcased his expertise and dedication in addressing the housing challenges faced by the people of Lagos state.

“Bosun was a decent gentleman and a technocrat who dedicated his life to the betterment of our dear state, Lagos.

“He was a dependable ally, always working toward the progress of Lagos state.”