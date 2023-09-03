Compulsory Retirement: Wike Sends Message To Medical Doctors, Discloses Next Step

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has sent a message to doctors over the issue of eight years tenure retirement.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Government had proposed a new Public Service Rules (PSR), which stipulates retirement for public servants including medical doctors of directorate cadre and above who have been in a position for eight years.

Speaking on the retirement plan, Wike stated that it was an issue of concern and that the administration would study the matter carefully.

He promised to treat medical doctors under the FCT Administration with a human face to strengthen medical services in all hospitals.

Wike, who was represented by the minister of state for FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, said this during a meeting with medical unions in his office at the weekend.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Asst. Director of Information, Office of Minister of State for FCT, Freda Aideyan, the minister said the eight years didn’t only affect the Medical sector but some other sectors.

He said: “We have a guideline that exempted the medical doctors from the circular so we need to have a backup document to speak on the matter.

“I will have to meet with the heads of departments, stakeholders and other sectors concerning recalling the letter, and I assure you that we will do our best and come out with something good.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Ugwuanyi Charles, pleaded with the minister to look into the matter.

He said: “The removal of some of the Hospital consultants will affect the once available and cause a great burnout in our hospital.”

Also, the Chairman Medical and Dental Council Association of Nigeria (MD-CAN) FCTA chapter, Musa Emmanuel stated that the rules were not followed accordingly and the retirement was done by people who did not know the rules or chose to ignore them.

He noted: “The FCTA, Medical Health Care services are accessible and affordable to everyone, but the retirement will affect the sector greatly, the letter is worrisome.”