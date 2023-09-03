BBNaija ‘All-Stars’: Ike, Lucy Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemates, Ike Onyema and Lucy have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.

Naija News reports that the reality TV stars were evicted during the Sunday live show by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Both housemates become the sixth and seventh housemates evicted from the ongoing show, respectively.

Recall that last week, Lucy, who is one of the fake housemates, had requested a voluntary exit from the Biggie house after an altercation with some of the female housemates.

She came into Biggie’s house alongside Prince, Kim, and Omashola.

Yul Edochie Turns Relationship Expert

In other news, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to share his stance on marriage, saying it is not a ‘do-or-die affair.’

Edochie’s post is coming in the wake of his colleague Bolanle Ninalowo’s separation announcement from his wife Bunmi Ninalowo on Friday.

In the post shared on Edochie’s Facebook page on Saturday, the father of five advised couples not to force things in their union, noting that the marriage institution does not have a set formula for success.

The actor, who recently became controversial for his commitment to second wife Judy Austin, wrote, “Marriage is a beautiful thing, don’t let anyone discourage you.