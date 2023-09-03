Aisha Yesufu Reveals Why Politicians Boast And Tell Opponents To ‘Go To Court’

Human Rights Activist, Aisha Yesufu, has claimed that many Nigerian politicians are confident of victory at the court, the reason they tells opponent after an election to go to court.

Naija News reports that challenging the outcome of an election has always been a norm in Nigeria, just like the victory of President Bola Tinubu, currently being challenged at the Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and his counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the country has only recorded a few cases of a sitting politician losing the result being challenged in court.

In a post via Twitter on Sunday, Aisha Yesufu recalled how the Supreme Court declared that the Card Reader Machines deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2015 election were not admissible in court.

According to Aisha, many corrupt politicians continue to tell opponents to go to court after an election because they can influence the judiciary in their favour.

She tweeted, “In 2015, the Supreme Court declared that Card Reader is not admissible in the court and that took our democracy back.

“Many corrupt politicians continue to stay in office because they have the judiciary in their pockets. They boast and tell opponents to ‘Go to court”