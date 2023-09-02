‘Wike’s Problem Is Not PDP Issue Alone’ – Senate Deputy Minority Leader

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi, has said the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, did an excellent job during the 2023 election, despite working against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naia News reports that Oyewumi, while addressing journalists in Ikire, Osun state, at the weekend, said the current issue between Wike and the PDP is the effect of the aftermath of the general election.

He said Wike’s issue is not restricted to PDP only but to other parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), also having issues with its members.

Speaking on calls for sanction against the former Rivers State Governor over anti-party activities and serving under the APC-led government, Oyewumi said Wike had not done anything unusual.

He added that Wike might have issues he is reacting to; however, the party leadership are handling it well.

In his words, “Nyesom Wike is one of our prominent leaders. He did wonderfully well in Rivers State during the last general election. His successor is one of the PDP governors who has never missed any PDP programme.

“This problem is not a PDP issue alone. A few days ago, some people suspended Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso from NNPP. Some of his own people also suspended those who suspended him.

“Look at what happened to the National Chairman and the National Secretary of APC that produced the President; they were removed almost immediately after the swearing-in of the President.

“So, the issue is in all the parties. After you go for the general election, there will be some turbulences. It’s like when a plane takes off or lands; you have to fasten your belt. This is the period for fastening belts for political parties, but after the next year, everything will subside again.

“Wike may have some issues that he is reacting to, but I’m sure the party leadership are handling it very well.”