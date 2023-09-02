Saraki Didn’t Want Me As Minister Of Justice – Adoke

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, said the former Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, did not him as the Minister of Justice.

Naija News recalls that Adoke was the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In an interview with media personality, Adesuwa Giwa Osagie, Adoke said Saraki was very popular among the governors as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and was against his appointment.

He asserted that Saraki did not want him as the minister of justice because he was not comfortable with him and felt that he might not serve his political interest.

The former minister added that he is a very good friend of the former Senate President, stating that Saraki is one of the emerging leaders of this country.

Adoke said: “He did not want me as minister of justice because he was not comfortable with me, he did not know me, and he felt that I might not serve his political interest. There is nothing wrong with that.

“It will surprise you that I and Bukola are very good friends. I respect him. He is one of the emerging leaders of this country. He had served as a senate president and governor. He stands out well irrespective of the political persecution. He remains one of the few political leaders in this country who has demonstrated capacity and competence in terms of leadership. I pray in years to come, we are going to need statesmen like him.”

Speaking further, the former minister stated that the corruption allegations against Saraki is political persecution.