Why I Will Never Feature Wizkid, Davido, And Burnaboy In My Music – Speed Darlington

Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has ruled out the possibility of featuring Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid in his music.

Naija News reports that the controversial singer, during a recent interview on HipTV, stated that he doesn’t want talks about how top stars like Burna Boy brought him to the limelight.

Speed Darlington said he does not want to take the risk of featuring A-list Nigerian singers because he is only interested in doing music with people that are of the same level as him.

According to him, he doesn’t want anyone to take credit for his popularity.

In his word, “Burna Boy made you, before Burna Boy your music wasn’t selling, it wasn’t this or that, so I don’t want to take such risk. I only want to do music with people who I believe are on the same level with me.

“I don’t want to do songs with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, none of those names because I am not interested. Tomorrow it will become, we made you, you didn’t make me, I was trending before you met me”

Speed Darlington Demands Payment For Being A Celebrity

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington has said he deserves to be paid for being a celebrity.

Naija News reports that this comes after the United States-based rapper came under fire after some fans recently called him out for requesting to be paid N5,000 before hugging or taking pictures with them.

However, Speed Darlington, during an interview on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by media personality, Nedu, insisted that he deserved to be paid for being a celebrity.