Speed Darlington Demands Payment For Being A Celebrity

Controversial Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has said he deserves to be paid for being a celebrity.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after the United States-based rapper came under fire after some fans recently called him out for requesting to be paid N5,000 before hugging or taking pictures with them.

However, Speed Darlington, during an interview on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by media personality, Nedu, insisted that he deserved to be paid for being a celebrity.

He said, “I really think I should be paid for being a celebrity.”

Nedu countered him saying without fans’ love, he wouldn’t be a celebrity.

But Speed Darlington refuted his claims, saying, “What generates that love? Why them no hug mad man for road?”

Stab APC In The Back

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington has urged the incoming 10th National Assembly lawmakers from the South-East zone to demand a Biafra referendum.

Naija News reports that the rapper gave the charge in a video via his Instagram page, claiming that the Igbos are in bondage.

According to him, the Igbos need to form their own separate country and incoming lawmakers should make the demand and free Igbos from hell.