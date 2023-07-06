Nwoko Speaks On Wike’s Alleged Influence In Emergence Of NASS Minority Leaders

The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has described as a joke speculations from some quarters that the former Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, influenced the emergence of minority leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

While addressing journalists in his office, Nwoko said the claims were baseless as Wike by himself cannot represent seven political parties that made up the minority.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stressed that the opposition Senators decided on their own before Tuesday’s plenary.

“The minority parties in the 10th assembly consist of seven political parties.

“This becomes the requirement for those parties to nominate who will be the minority leader, and the question is this, is Wike a member of seven political parties?” Daily Post quoted Nwoko saying.

Reacting to some dissenting voices among the PDP Senators, the lawmaker said the party chieftains were entitled to their opinion, adding that a number of signatures were required before the minority leaders were unveiled.

He added: “Over two weeks now, some people have been going about collecting signatures of Senators for this exercise and have met the requirements, so there is nothing anybody can do.

“PDP as a party knows when the 10th Assembly was inaugurated, and if they want to participate in the nomination of the leadership, how many times have they called for a meeting?

“So nobody should cry over spilled milk”.