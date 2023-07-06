NPFL 2023-2024 Season: Kano Pillars, Katsina Gain Promotion

Katsina United and former Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) winners, Kano Pillars have gained promotion to the elite division.

The two northwest clubs qualified for next season’s NPFL campaign after winning their games in the ongoing Nigeria National League playoffs in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Victor Mbaoma converted a penalty kick that gave Katsina a 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars and guaranteed them a spot in the NPFL.

However, the loss had no bearing on what happened to Kano Pillars. With six points, Pillars are in first place in the northern conference. Katsina are second with six points and a superior goals differential.

“We are back to where we belong! Congratulations to our players, coaches, management, fans, and the Kano State Government for the support and encouragement,” Kano Pillars wrote on social media.

Interestingly, both Kano Pillars and Katsina United went to the second tier of Nigerian football in the same season (2021-2022 season) and they are returning to the NPFL in the same season.

Before Katsina and Kano secured their spots in the top division, Sporting Lagos and Heartland of Owerri have already secured their spots in the top division. The two teams met on Wednesday and Heartland won 2-1.

In the other game, Abeokuta Stormers FC defeated FC One Rocket 4-0, but the win which earn them a total of 4 points in the playoffs was insufficient to get them into the play-offs final because Heartland raised their point total to seven after defeating Sporting.

The NNL Super 8 final will take place on Friday, with Pillars and Heartland, who won both of their groups, vying to be crowned the overall second-tier winners.