Sporting Lagos Gain Promotion To NPFL

Sporting Lagos have been promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the ongoing Nigeria National League playoffs in Asaba.

Sporting Lagos who have spent just two seasons in the Nigerian second division gained promotion to the elite league after beating Stormers FC 2-0 on Monday.

Sporting’s first goal came from Rivio Ayemwenre 55 minutes into the match, and Okon Saturday added a late goal to guarantee their spot in Nigeria’s top division for the upcoming season.

Sporting Lagos led by coach Paul Offor, are the first NNL Super 8 side to confirm their standing for the upcoming season. They will play their last game in the playoffs against former NPFL winners Heartland.

Unlike Sporting who have already sealed their place in the 2023-2024 NPFL season, Heartland must win the Wednesday clash to stand a chance of gaining promotion to the elite division.

Meanwhile, former NPFL champions Kano Pillars, who are also in Asaba for the playoffs, defeated DMD FC of Maiduguri 2-0 and are now just one point away from returning to the NPFL.

Mubarak Sanni gave Pillars the lead in the first half, while Abdullahi Haruna’s incredible strike gave Evans Ogenyi’s side their second victory in the NNL Super 8 in the second half.

The four-time NPFL winners must at least draw their last round-robin game against fierce rivals Katsina United on Wednesday to cement their return to the NPFL, a season after their demotion.