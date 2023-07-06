Nnamdi Kanu Committed No Offense – Ohanaeze Demands IPOB Leader Release

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has again called for the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija News reports that the call was made by the President-General of the group, Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu while speaking in Lagos State during the first official tour of South-West states.

Addressing journalists, Iwuanyanwu stated that the IPOB leader’s continuous detention is a deliberate attempt by some elements to destroy the economy of the South-East.

According to the Ohanaeze leader, there is insecurity in the South-East because of the incarceration of the pro-Biafra activist.

The Ohanaeze leader said: “We don’t have security problems in the South-East, we have said release Nnamdi because the young people are supporters of Nnamdi Kanu. When we look at it seriously, we have not seen any offence committed by Kanu. In fact, the court has said he should be released. As Igbo leaders, we do not see any reason he should be kept in detention. These people are giving excuses including their sit-at-home. We believe that keeping Nnamdi Kanu in prison is an effort to collaborate with some elements who want to destroy the economy of the South-East. We are appealing to the federal government to release Kanu because if he is released, we can now know those who are proper criminals and agitators.

“Frankly speaking, I believe that President Tinubu will release Nnamdi because we have not been told he committed any offence. He is being detained even though he was not caught carrying AK-47. Nnamdi Kanu is sick and if he dies in prison, it will create a lot of problems for us. Every Igbo leader has talked about his release including the five South-East governors. I think if any Nigerian leader has respect for the Igbo, he will release Kanu because once he is released, the security problem will be reduced.”